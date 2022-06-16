iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Shares Up 1.6%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.46. 1,658,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,135,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.