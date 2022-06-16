iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 178,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

