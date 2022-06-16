Jason Katz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,587.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz bought 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

PALT stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of -0.41.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk during the first quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

