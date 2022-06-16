Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Hold

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.