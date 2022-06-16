Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 1%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 940 ($11.41) and last traded at GBX 950.80 ($11.54). 928,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 603,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.20 ($11.65).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.03) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.45).

Get Jet2 alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.