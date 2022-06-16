JOE (JOE) Market Cap Reaches $51.87 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, JOE has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $51.87 million and $8.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $12,126.77 or 0.59547717 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00440958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012758 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 277,991,855 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

