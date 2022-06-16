JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($110.42) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($122.92) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €106.50 ($110.94).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM opened at €67.76 ($70.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($120.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.