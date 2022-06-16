JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 175 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 175 ($2.12) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.04).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.12 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

