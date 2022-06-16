JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target to GBX 420

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($5.70) to GBX 420 ($5.10) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $2.75 on Monday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

