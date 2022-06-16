JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $7.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

HOOD opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

