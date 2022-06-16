Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.47

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 376291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JTKWY shares. Bank of America cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
