JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

