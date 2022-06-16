JustInvest LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.