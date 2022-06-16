Kalmar (KALM) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $70,664.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,081.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,926 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

