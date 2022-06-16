Kalmar (KALM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,088.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $2.52 million and $40,088.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,926 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

