Katalyo Trading Down 39.2% This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $204,073.45 and approximately $95,382.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,093.14 or 0.47805605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00411642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00082674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012216 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

