Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 304,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

