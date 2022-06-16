Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSD. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.14. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68.

