Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 341,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up 2.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,592,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

