Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter.

RWL traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,954. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

