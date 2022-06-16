Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 0.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.89). 16,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($7.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £197.65 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 729.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

