Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.