Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.