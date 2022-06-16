KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.05.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.40. 2,211,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,302. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.