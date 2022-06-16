Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $23.26 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Komodo has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $361,887.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00291611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00077280 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,232,573 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

