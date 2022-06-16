Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.00 and a beta of 3.05. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.