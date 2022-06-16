Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 947,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

