Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,658 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA comprises approximately 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 8.66% of Kura Sushi USA worth $67,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 1,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,143. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a PE ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

