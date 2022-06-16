Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.32

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 8932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $724.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 56,818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

