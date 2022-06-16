Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $218.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,008. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.70.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

