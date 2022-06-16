Lake Point Wealth Management Buys 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $208.79. 40,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,621. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

