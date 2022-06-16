Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

EFAV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,712 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

