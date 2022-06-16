Landbox Achieves Market Cap of $68,671.56 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,671.56 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

