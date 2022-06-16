Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,293.0 days.

OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Lawson has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

