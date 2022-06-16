Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Shares Up 1.4%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.
Legend Gold Company Profile (CVE:LGN)
