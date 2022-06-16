Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group (Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.