Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.
About Lendlease Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lendlease Group (LLESY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.