Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of LESL opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

