Lisa Evoli Sells 900 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $14,962.50.

IART stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.