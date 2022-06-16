Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.69 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $123.51 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

