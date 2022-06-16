Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.70

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 182181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

