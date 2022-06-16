LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 7.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 584,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

