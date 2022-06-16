Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and traded as high as C$10.70. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 166,605 shares trading hands.

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.21.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

