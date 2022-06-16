Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.03

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $7.47. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 59,338 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

