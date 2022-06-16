Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 42,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,321. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

