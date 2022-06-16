Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.68. Magnite shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 16,592 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Magnite alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $53,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 652,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.