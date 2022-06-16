Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

