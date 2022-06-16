Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

