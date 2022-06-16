Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.68 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,098.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,683 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 86,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,185. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

