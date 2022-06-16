Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $8.92 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.26. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,881. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.22. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

