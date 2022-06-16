Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. 17,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.